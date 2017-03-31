Pair Indicted in Horrific Child Abuse Case

A Bexar County Grand Jury hands down indictments against a couple accused of inflicting horrific injuries on a 21-month old girl.

The girl’s mother, 22-year old Crystal Herrera faces a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission.

24-year old Isaac Cardenas is charged with two counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Herrera called 911 on New Year’s Eve claiming her daughter had been attacked by dogs. When deputies arrived, they discovered the girl had suffered severe injuries to her genital area.

Investigators said doctors later described the injuries as some of the most horrific they had ever seen.

If convicted, both Herrera and Cardenas could face decades behind bars and thousands of dollars in fines.