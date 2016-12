Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau asks the court to dissolve the Temporary Restraining Order against her.

About a day after incoming Sheriff-Elect Javier Salazar got a judge to issue the order against Pamerleau, essentially blocking personnel actions, she’s firing back, asking the court to hear her case to dissolve the matter entirely.

A court hearing is set for 1:30PM Friday.

In the motion to dissolve, Pamerleau claims the TRO is flawed, was issued in error, and is against public policy.