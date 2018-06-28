Panic! At The Senate Over Kennedy Retirement News

Democrats might want to take a deep breath and hold a do-over on their Justice Kennedy reaction.

It hasn’t been pretty.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY):

“Our Republican colleagues in the Senate should follow the rule they set in 2016: not to consider a Supreme Court justice in an election year”.

Said it would be the “height of hypocrisy”.

Um, Chuck?

2016 was a presidential election year. An open election. Meaning there would be a new president.

The point was about who would be nominating the justice, not who would be voting on him or her.

If that didn’t matter, we might as well say you can only fill vacancies in years ending with an odd number. And even then, there’s always an election somewhere.

While they’re having the vapors over on CNN, can I just point out that Justice Kagan was confirmed in 2010. A midterm election year just like this one.

In fact, a lot like this one.

You know you’ve screwed up, Dems, when even the Washington Post, which is practically your house organ, calls Schumer’s point “bogus”.

Not to pile on, but cooler heads advised Schumer & Co. to dial down the Chicken Little talk during the Gorsuch nomination, mainly because:

1.) Gorsuch was obviously qualified and reasonable.

2.) Replacing Scalia with Gorsuch didn’t alter the balance of the court.

It was always going to be the next vacancy that would portend change, whether by retirement or death.

That moment is now.

I’m sure the tactics and rhetoric against the eventual nominee will be everything we’ve come to expect from the drama queens of the Senate. They will find their footing and their rhythm. The Democrats and the media machine will bring it.

But they swung and missed, and fell down and twisted an ankle at that first pitch after the Kennedy news.