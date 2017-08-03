Parents Deal With Back to School Anxiety

Students are heading back to school in a few weeks and while they may be stressing over being back in class, their parents are feeling a bit anxious as well.

Sara Skirboll at Retail Me Not says this is a stressful time of year for a lot of parents and it’s due in large part to money.

“The biggest concern is how am I going to pay for all of this, I don’t know how much to budget. There are some key ways in which money can be saved. You just have to plan ahead. Figure out exactly what’s needed and where those best deals are found.”

She says parents also get upset when they can’t find what they need and when they have to deal with crowds. So how do you avoid that?

“Shop early. Get to the stores a few weeks in advance. That way you avoid crowds and find the best selection.”

Of course you will always be able to find the basics, pens, pencils and notebooks and a variety of locations. But that specific backpack or clothing item that’s popular with students right now, may not be available as we get closer to the first day of school.

Don’t forget, next weekend is Tax Free Weekend in Texas so you’ll be able to save a few bucks but, expect big crowds gathered around the back to school items at your favorite retailer.

You get find more money and time saving tips at Retail Me Not dot com.