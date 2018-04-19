Parents outraged over homework assignment

A Texas public charter schools network is apologizing after an American History teacher asked students to reflect the differing sides of slavery.

Great Hearts Texas Superintendent Aaron Kindel says the Monte Vista North teacher was wrong for telling 8th graders they needed to look at the positive and negative impacts of slavery.

Kindel swears there’s no debate about slavery because it’s immoral and a crime against humanity.

The textbook the teacher was using has been removed from all campuses and an audit will be done on the book to see if it needs to permanently be removed.

Parents started flooding Great Hearts Texas with comments after the homework was given this week.