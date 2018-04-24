Parkland survivor, Kyle Kashuv, is belittled for going to a gun range (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 24, 2018 @ 5:11 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi discusses how young Kyle Kashuv Twitted that he visited to a gun range with his father only to be questioned by Broward County police as to why. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Broward Countyjack riccardiKyle KashuvParkland High School RELATED CONTENT Author RICK ROSS discusses a self-help group that is actually a sex cult (Audio) Is the “Deep State” working to unseat Trump from the Presidency? (Audio) Trump battles to get his travel ban out of the courts (Audio) LISA DAFTARI says Mike Pompeo is qualified, but is held back by politics (Audio) Humorless Dorks Pretending To Be Offended Democrats are suing Trump and Russia (You can’t make this up)