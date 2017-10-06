Partial Human Remains Found Near Creek

By Pilar Arias and Elizabeth Ruiz

Investigators are trying to identify partial human remains found near Salado Creek in the Northeast Side.

Two people walking along the creek Thursday afternoon made the grisly discovery near Holbrook Drive.

“At this time, we can’t tell is there was foul play,” said San Antonio Police Officer Douglas Greene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner will make a determination on the cause of death.

“We’ve had some storms come through and a lot of things could have been disturbed or moved,” Greene said.

Men’s clothes were found near the partial remains.