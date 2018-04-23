Passenger shot with stun gun, forcibly removed from plane after fight

ABCNews.com(MIAMI) — An unruly passenger was shot with a stun gun, arrested and forcibly removed from a flight Sunday evening in an incident fellow passengers caught on video.

The Chicago-bound American Airlines plane sat at the gate at Miami International Airport Sunday for over an hour due to the disturbance, according to an airline statement.

Video posted on Twitter taken by a fellow flyer shows a male passenger getting held down and Tasered several times by three Miami-Dade police officers. The male passenger asks why he is getting removed from the plane, and an officer responds with, “You just assaulted a lady.”

According to an American Airlines statement obtained by ABC News, the incident started with a disagreement between two passengers. The instigating passenger was asked by the crew to deplane but refused. Police officers were called onto the plane.

“Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department. The same passenger was subsequently arrested by law enforcement,” reads a statement from the airline.

All other passengers remained on the plane.

The flight departed an hour later than scheduled, and successfully reached its destination at Chicago’s O’Hare airport early Monday morning.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.