Pastors Continue “Bathroom Bill” Push

A group of Texas pastors is not giving up on the so-called “bathroom Bill” as it waits for action before the House of Representatives in Austin.

“It seems as if common decency and common sense has been replaced by nonsense” Pastor F.N. Williams said.

Williams is among the group of pastors that symbolically presented “Texas Toilet Seat Awards” this week to each member of the Texas Senate who voted against the bill–and to Texas House Speaker Joe Straus over the opposition he has voiced for the bill.

“Who would have thought that at the highest level of our government, we would have to debate whether biological males should be allowed in to women’s restrooms, locker rooms, and showers?” Williams asked, repeating a common theme.

“We don’t want biological males in women’s restrooms, locker rooms and showers” Reverend Dave Welch said, adding “That’s also exactly how the overwhelming majority of the citizens of Texas feel.”

Critics have warned there would be an economic price for the State to pay if it were to adopt the “Bathroom Bill” as law–but that hasn’t changed Pastor Hernan Castano’s opinion.

“We say shame on any business in Texas that would place the value of a few dollars over the protection of our women and girls” Castano said.

With Speaker Straus clearly not behind the bill, it faces a very uncertain future in the Texas House as the clock ticks down toward the end of the current legislative session.

“It is time to let our voices be heard loud and clear” Castano said.