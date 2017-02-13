Patrick Continues “Bathroom Bill” Push

He led the push of the “sanctuary cities” bill through the Texas Senate–now, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is ready for the next controversial fight shaping up at the Capitol in Austin.

“80% of Republicans don’t want men in ladies rooms–and, they don’t want boys and girls showering together in high school. Let’s be very clear” the Lieutenant Governor told KTSA News.

In fact, Patrick isn’t convinced this proposal is all that controversial to begin with.

“The people who say this is a controversial issue are the liberal print media who are ok with those policies” Patrick said, insisting the bill has nothing to do with discrimination.

The Lieutenant Governor said the “bathroom” bill is all about protecting those who may be victimized by potentially violent criminals.

“That’s what this is about. Keeping the thousands and thousands of sexual predators on probation, on parole–or, who haven’t been arrested yet from molesting women” Patrick said.

However, this bill may face a bigger challenge than “sanctuary cities”–what has been relative silence on it outside of the Texas Senate.

“The Speaker (Texas House Speaker Joe Straus) has said it’s not a high priority for him… he didn’t say no. The Governor quite frankly in the past has supported… when we defeated the Houston (non-discrimination) ordinance, he helped defeat that ordinance” Patrick said.

The Lieutenant Governor also doesn’t buy the projections of a massive economic impact on Texas if the bill were to pass, pointing to what he said has been a minimal economic impact on North Carolina after a similar bill was passed there, and little fallout after Houston voters repealed a controversial non-discrimination ordinance passed by City Council there.

Listen to our full interview with the Lieutenant Governor