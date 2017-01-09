Patrick Not Optimistic About “Constitutional Carry”

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick doesn’t sound very optimistic about the proposed constitutional carry bill.

“I don’t know if those votes are there and we’ll see once the legislative session occurs,” he said on the Trey Ware morning show.

Patrick said Governor Abbott has stated he’ll sign the measure if it’s approved by the legislature, but he thinks the recent violence against police officers will sink the bill.

“We lost 18 police officers last year and more than 140 nationally,” he noted.

He also pointed out that Texans are allowed to have a gun at home without a permit.

“You can carry a gun on your property without a permit. You can carry a gun in your car with no permit, so we do have constitutional carry in that regard, but if you want to walk around with a gun in a holster, you need a permit.”