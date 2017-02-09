Patrick Pleased with Trump’s Border Strategy

A thumbs up–at least so far from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on President Donald Trump’s strategy for securing the Southern Border.

“We have a partner and a friend–and someone who’s an ally on this issue” Patrick told KTSA News.

“We spent $800-million over the last two years on border security out of our taxpayers wallets. That should be a federal issue, not our issue–but we had to because (former President Barack) Obama turned his back on securing the Border” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Patrick is confident the new Administration is on the right track to securing the Border–and is a supporter of plans to build a wall.

“Once the wall is complete, and they’ve increased Border Patrol and have enacted other measures to help secure the Border–then, we can pull back and use those monies for other areas” Patrick said, though adding “We probably won’t pull back totally–but, we’ll be able to save some of that money.”

The Lieutenant Governor also said he is working on a bill for Washington to cover those border security costs–and is hoping to recover at least some of what has been spent by the State on the effort.

Listen to our entire interview with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick