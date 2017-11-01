Patrick’s Son Nominated as U.S. Attorney

By Bill O’Neil

President Donald Trump has chosen a familiar-sounding name in nominating a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Ryan Patrick’s territory would include Houston and the Rio Grande Valley.

Patrick’s father is Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who has been a leading advocate for many conservative priorities, including the so-called “Bathroom” and “Sanctuary Cities” bills.

The younger Patrick is a former State District Court Judge, who was also an assistant district attorney for Harris County.