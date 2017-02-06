El jugador de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra Martellus Bennett mira la pelota ante la presión de su rival de los Falcons de Atlanta Keanu Neal, durante la segunda mitad del juego del Super Bowl que enfrentó a ambos equipos el 5 de febrero de 2017, en Houston. (AP Foto/Darron Cummings)

Pats Bennett Says He’ll Skip Team Meet with Trump

At least one controversy may already be swirling out of the New England Patriots huge come from behind Overtime win in Super Bowl LI.

Following his team’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday Night, Tight End Martellus Bennett said he will not be attending New England’s trip to the White House as Super Bowl Champions.

It will be the first such meet and greet for a Super Bowl Champion to the Trump White House. The President’s positions have alienated some athletes, raising questions over whether some might choose to skip the trip while Trump is in office.

The Houston native and former Texas A&M standout said he is not worried about upsetting team owner Bob Kraft, who is a Trump supporter–and thinks the team believes “in whatever I want to do.”

