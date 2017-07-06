A Pattern To Police Assassinations, If We Care To See It

This Friday, July 7, will see one family bury a police officer and another plan a cop’s funeral.

Our city, his brothers and sisters in blue, and his loved ones will bury SAPD officer Miguel Moreno, 32.

The Big Apple, her brothers and sisters in blue, and her loved ones will plan the funeral of NYPD officer Miosotis Familia, 48.

This Friday will also mark the one-year anniversary of the Dallas police ambush, twelve cut down, five fatally.

How do we explain one of the most searing phenomena of our time?

One answer, I think, is what is sometimes called our “under-incarceration problem”.

Sure, we probably imprison some people for the wrong reasons.

But we are clearly missing the boat on criminals who’ve shown that they belong behind bars, and are instead on the streets, rampaging.

Take Miosotis Familia’s murderer, Alexander Bonds. Please. Paroled after doing a stretch for armed robbery. Assaulting a police officer with brass knuckles. Previous convictions for drug dealing near a high school. Later, he boasted on Facebook of craving confrontation with police officers because he’d seen mistreatment of his fellow prisoners. Bonds was on parole when he killed Familia.

Or Andrew Bice, with a rap sheet including assault causing bodily injury of a family member, evading arrest and possession of controlled substances.

These assassins are hardened criminals who don’t belong on the street.

It’s fine to express our support and appreciation of policing.

But we could show we really mean it if we dug into the issue of why we parole, early-release and commute sentences of violent criminals.

The cycle of arresting, convicting and paroling guys who commit crimes with firearms is drowning out the “we back the blue” message.