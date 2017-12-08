Patterson Looking At Run For Land Commissioner

He wants his old job back.

Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson is expected to soon make an official announcement that he’s running to reclaim that office.

Patterson served as Land Commissioner for 3 terms before deciding to take a crack at running for Lt. Governor in 2014. He lost in the primary to current Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

Patterson says the plans concerning the re-imagining of the Alamo are what got him looking to unseat current Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

He’s now the 4th Republican to enter the March 2018 primary. Along with Bush, Patterson will challenge Rick Range and Davey Edwards.