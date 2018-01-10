PAUL HARDIN says that San Antonio smoking age doesn’t need to be raised (Audio) KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Paul Hardin from the Texas Food & Fuel Association about why they are opposed to the smoking age be at 21. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Paul HardinSan AntoniotexasTexas Food and Fuel Associationtobacco 21trey ware Related Content WARE’s Word: Did You Believe The Republican ... To Tony Romo RON NIRENBERG says SAWS will need support (Audio) KIMMEL: What Would It Take For Donald Trump To Los... TREY’s TAKE: Oh MY! Get Ready To Smile Trey’s Take: Immediate Action is Needed