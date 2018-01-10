PAUL HARDIN says that San Antonio smoking age doesn’t need to be raised (Audio)

KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Paul Hardin from the Texas Food & Fuel Association about why they are opposed to the smoking age be at 21.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW

