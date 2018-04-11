Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House, announces he won’t seek re-election (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 11, 2018 @ 4:38 PM MGN Online KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi discusses the end of Paul Ryan’s reign as Speaker of the House and as a congressman with Ed Morrissey and Eddie Alderete. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Ed MorrisseyEddie Alderetejack riccardiPaul Ryan RELATED CONTENT Old story made new, Nirenberg talks about mass transit in San Antonio (Audio) Ryan won’t run for re-election as GOP worries about midterms How would you advise Trump during his legal “witch hunt”? (Audio) Attempting to take down Trump by any legal means necessary (Audio) How violated is Pres. Trump’s Client/Attorney privilege? (Audio) Congressional District 21 Runoff Debate This Thursday-SEATS AVAILABLE SIGN UP NOW