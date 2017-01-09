Pause in Price Run Up at the Gas Pump

You can call it a “pause” in those upward marching prices we’ve been seeing at gas pumps around the Alamo City over the last month or so.

“It’s not surprising, considering the Department of Energy report that came out last week telling us there’s a big buildup in gasoline inventory” Gasbuddy.com’s Gregg Laskoski told KTSA News–pointing to a San Antonio average that has increased by only about one-cent over the last week.

Combined with that inventory report, severe winter weather felt from one end of the country to the other also left a mark on the market.

“As far as the flooding in California, the ice and snow coming across the country. We saw all kinds of problems” Laskoski said.

Those winter conditions have served to keep people closer to home–reducing the demand for gasoline.

In the end though, Laskoski said this bit of relief at the gas pump is likely to be short-lived–especially as we get closer and closer to the time when refineries start to change over their production to the more expensive to manufacture summer blend fuel.

“This is probably going to last a week–maybe two weeks at the most” Laskoski said, adding “It’s just a matter of time, but we could be in for a couple of weeks where there’s not much happening.”