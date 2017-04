An innovative program that ties vehicle registration renewal to child support appears to be paying off for the State of Texas.

The Attorney General’s Office said the program has generated more than $1-million in back payments from delinquent parents since it was put in place.

As of March 31st, nearly four-thousand parents paid nearly $1.2 million in support covering more than 45-hundred cases.

Payments averaged $252. The highest amount collected: $54-thousand.