Paxton Collecting Lots of Cash for Legal Defense

By Bill O’Neil

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has raised more than a half-million dollars to pay for private attorneys who are defending him on criminal securities fraud charges.

Newly released financial statements show Paxton received donations for his legal bills from individuals well as groups in Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia. Donors from Texas include the brother of State Senator Don Huffines and a Councilman in Paxton’s hometown of McKinney.

Paxton is not allowed to use taxpayer of campaign cash to pay for his personal legal defense.

A judge in Houston has yet to set a new trial date.