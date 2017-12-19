Paxton Leads Coalition To Prevent “Sanctuary For Abortions”

An 11 state coalition filed a friend of the court brief, taking up for the Feds decision to not facilitate an abortion for an under age immigrant. Leading the charge, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The brief was filed after a US District Court ruled that the Trump administration can’t prevent the young girl from obtaining an abortion.

Her age hasn’t been disclosed but she is 10 weeks pregnant and is currently being detained at a Health and Human Services funded shelter. The shelter location hasn’t been disclosed.

The ACLU wants HHS to either transport the girl or allow her to be taken to a clinic for an abortion.

Paxton says that would set a harmful precedent because it would effectively create a right to abortion for anyone who enters the U.S illegally.

He also claims unlawfully present aliens with no substantial ties to the U.S don’t have a constitutional right to an abortion on demand.

Paxton says the brief will prevent the ACLU from transforming Texas into a sanctuary state for abortions.

Attorneys General from Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Virginia and the Governor of Kentucky have joined Texas in the brief.