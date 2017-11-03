Paxton Serves Equifax with Subpoena

By Bill O’Neil

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is keeping his sights firmly set on Equifax.

Paxton’s office has served Equifax with an investigative subpoena in the aftermath of the massive data breach which affected nearly 150-million Americans–including more than 12-million Texans.

“My office seeks documents and other information from Equifax that will allow us to thoroughly examine all the facts and circumstances surrounding the massive data breach” Paxton said.

The Attorney General first issued a consumer alert back in September after the breach at the credit reporting agency exposed Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and in some cases driver’s license numbers. A second alert has been issued to help senior citizens take steps to protect personal information.

“Our primary responsibility is to protect Texas consumers, who through no fault of their own, had their personal and financial information compromised and are now vulnerable to identity theft” Paxton said.