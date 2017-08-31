Paxton Vows to Fight as Critics Celebrate SB 4 Ruling

By Bill O’Neil

Critics of the State’s so-called “Sanctuary Cities” law are celebrating after a federal judge in San Antonio blocked most of it from taking effect September 1st.

The law would have allowed police officers to inquire about a person’s immigration status during routine contact such as traffic stops. It also would have cleared the way for the State to fine cities and counties for not cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Opponents of the to now blocked law are set to rally at the federal courthouse in Downtown San Antonio Thursday Morning.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has vowed to fight on.

“Texas has the sovereign authority and responsibility to protect the safety and welfare of its citizens. We’re confident SB 4 will ultimately be upheld as constitutional and lawful” Paxton said in a statement.