Paxton’s Trial Moved to Houston

A judge has moved the trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to Houston after removing the case from the North Texas Republican’s hometown.

State District Judge George Gallagher ordered the move after special prosecutors argued they couldn’t get a fair trial in McKinney.

Paxton was indicted in 2015 on felony securities fraud charges amid accusations he duped investors about a tech startup.

The trial had been set to begin in May before the change of venue was ordered.

A new trial date has not been set.