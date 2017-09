By Bill O’Neil

A man is dead after he was hit while trying to cross Hildebrand Avenue Friday morning.

San Antonio Police said the 60-year old was trying to cross the road near Breeden when a driver was unable to stop–striking the man in the road.

That driver quickly jumped out of his car and tried to perform CPR on the man, but was unable to save him and he died.

Police said the driver was cooperating fully with investigators and charges are not expected.