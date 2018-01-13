Pedestrian killed trying to cross Austin Highway

A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross Austin Highway Friday night.

San Antonio police say the woman — who has not been identified yet — was not in a crosswalk when she was trying to cross the road.

A gray 2016 Jeep Compass was going southwest on the highway and struck the woman.

The woman may have been struck again by a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 traveling behind the Compass.

The two drivers returned to the crash seen and neither of them was intoxicated.

The crash is still under investigation, but charges are not expected.