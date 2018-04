The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs you help identifying a “peeping tom”.

The office says the man was caught on camera looking into the windows of homes during the night.

Video below shows the man in the backyard of a home in the Remuda Ranch subdivision off Galm Road and FM 471.

Another person got footage of the same man in a different backyard.

If you know who this is, you are encouraged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.