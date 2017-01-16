Perry Officially Enters Council Race This Week

Another name is entering the San Antonio City Council District 10 race.

“I’m happy with the direction that District 10 is going in and I want to continue that direction,” Clayton Perry told KTSA News.

He wants to pick up where Mike Gallagher is leaving off.

The biggest concerns are growth and annexation,” he said. “Crime is my number one area and everybody that i’ve been talking to that seems to be their biggest concern, our safety and security in District 10.”

He’s retired Air Force, but he’s never run for public office before.

“I’m not what you’d call a politician, by any means, but I’m learning,” Perry said. “It’s a process.”

He’ll officially enter the race Thursday evening.