Perry Suggests Stolen Election at A&M

U.S. Energy Secretary and former Texas Governor Rick Perry has suggested a “stolen election” gave his alma mater–Texas A&M University–its first openly gay student body president.

In a Houston Chronicle op-ed, Perry took a dim view of the election of Bobby Brooks.

Brooks finished second in the voting–but was declared the winner after top vote-getter Robert McIntosh was disqualified.

Perry said the process at best “made a mockery of due process and transparency” and at worst “allowed an election to be stolen outright.”

The former Governor also writes “it is difficult to escape the perception that this quest for diversity is the real reason the election outcome was overturned.”