Perry to Take His Turn in Confirmation Hearings

A few years back, Rick Perry forgot the name of the Energy Department during a Presidential debate.

Today, he’ll begin the process of becoming the head of that agency.

The confirmation hearings for Perry will likely feature questions about his infamous “Oops”. Brandon Rottinghaus at the University of Houston says Democrats won’t spend a lot of time focusing on it because all politicians make mistakes.

What they will be concerned with are any possible conflicts of interest as Perry has been working in the energy sector for a long time.

So, will Perry move on to the Energy Department? Rottinghaus believes it’ll happen.

“At the end of the day the President Elect has made nominations that are much more controversial for Democrats and Perry as Energy Secretary isn’t one they will get too hung up on.”