Pet First Aid Course Available Online

By Don Morgan

After providing first aid skills for more than a century the American red Cross is offering a new addition.

It’s a course that instructs dog and cat owners on how to perform first aid on their pets.

Libby Castillo at the American Red Cross tells us the course is available online and in 30 minutes, pet owners will learn the basic techniques for offering care until you can get your furry friend to a Veterinarian.

Included in the course:

How to determine your pets normal vital signs.

What to do if your pet is choking, needs CPR, has a wound or is having a seizure.

It’ll also provide some preventative care, health and tips for your pets well being.

Castillo recommends your whole family takes part in the course and you can do it at your convenience and at your own pace. It’s available here.