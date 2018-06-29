Petition calls for Starz to cut ties with 50 Cent after he mocks Terry Crews’ sexual assault testimony

ABC/Paula LoboA new petition is calling on Starz to sever ties with Power co-creator 50 Cent after the rap mogul mocked Terry Crews on Instagram following the actor’s sexual assault testimony in front of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

In the now-deleted meme, captured by TMZ, 50 posted an image of Crews flexing with the words “I got raped” and “My wife just watched,” above a picture of Crews holding a rose in his mouth with the words “Gym time.”

50 later addressed the meme on Twitter, posting a photo of himself napping on a couch.

“This is me recovering from having my sense of humor removed this morning,” he captioned his photo. “People are so sensitive, my doctor said l will be fine in six weeks, but my publicist said if you see any journalist play DEAD. get the strap.”

In the Care2 petition, author calls out the rap mogul, saying “his words were not only disappointing but also indicative of what the #MeToo movement is fighting against.”

“50 Cent is, in fact, a very powerful man in Hollywood,” the petition reads. “The rapper-turned-actor stars in and produces Starz’s most-watched show, Power, and last year the cable network announced that he had signed on to produce three more shows for the premium channel.”

It continues, “Starz should send a message to the rapper and to all other potential producers and filmmakers that they will not tolerate this type of ignorance.”

As of press time, the petition had garnered more than 8,000 signatures and is seeking 10,000 total.

