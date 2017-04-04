Pickup Driver in Church Bus Crash Released From Hospital

The man troopers say was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that slammed in to a church bus in Uvalde County last week–killing thirteen people aboard that bus–has been released from University Hospital in San Antonio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate whether any charges might be filed in the crash near Garner State Park involving 20-year old Jack Young’s pickup and the bus from the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels.

A witness has said Young told him he had been texting just before the crash happened.

Meanwhile, federal investigators said they have collected cell phone records, air bag deployment data, and video as part of their investigation in to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the investigation could take up to one year to complete, but a preliminary report–which will not include a cause for the crash nor any safety recommendations–could be put out within a month.