Toyota offering self-driving stores, Pizza Hut onboard

Two big companies with Texas ties are teaming up on a new autonomous delivery vehicle.

Plano-based Pizza Hut announced Monday that it is working with Toyota — which has its American headquarters also based in Plano — on a new autonomous pizza delivery vehicle.

Introducing the first Pizza Hut fully autonomous delivery concept vehicle. Excited for our future with @Toyota #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/YGNQUgijha — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 8, 2018

Toyota HQ calls the first order…and it’s a big one! 🍕 #CES2018 https://t.co/vc8YXWLnb7 — Toyota USA (@Toyota) January 8, 2018

It is part of the automaker’s e-Palette platform the company announced at the CES 2018 event in Las Vegas.

Toyota promises to offer an open electric vehicle platform that could be used for a variety of uses, including pizza delivery, ride-sharing, mobile hotels and e-commerce.

“In the future, the store will come to you,” Toyota President Akio Toyoda stated at the conference.

Other partners in the e-Palette Alliance include Amazon, Uber, Didi and Mazda.

It is not clear how the vehicle would function or when it would start delivering pizza.

Toyota did say the e-Palette would make its debut at the 2020 Olympics.

Domino’s announced last year that it would be working with Ford on its own autonomous pizza delivery vehicle.