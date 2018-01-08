Toyota offering self-driving stores, Pizza Hut onboard

Two big companies with Texas ties are teaming up on a new autonomous delivery vehicle.
Plano-based Pizza Hut announced Monday that it is working with Toyota — which has its American headquarters also based in Plano — on a new autonomous pizza delivery vehicle.
It is part of the automaker’s e-Palette platform the company announced at the CES 2018 event in Las Vegas.
Toyota promises to offer an open electric vehicle platform that could be used for a variety of uses, including pizza delivery, ride-sharing, mobile hotels and e-commerce.
“In the future, the store will come to you,” Toyota President Akio Toyoda stated at the conference.
Other partners in the e-Palette Alliance include Amazon, Uber, Didi and Mazda.
It is not clear how the vehicle would function or when it would start delivering pizza.
Toyota did say the e-Palette would make its debut at the 2020 Olympics.
Domino’s announced last year that it would be working with Ford on its own autonomous pizza delivery vehicle.
