Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performs during the Shakespeare-gala as part of the Budapest Opera Ball in the Hungarian State Opera House in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)

By Bill O’Neil

Placido Domingo won’t be singing this week in San Antonio after all.

The world famous opera singer’s concert scheduled for Wednesday Night at the Alamodome has been postponed until further notice. The promoter blames “unforeseen circumstances” for the move.

A portion of proceeds from Domingo’s concert were to go toward both hurricane and earthquake relief.

Originally purchased tickets will be honored on a re-scheduled date or refunds may be requested at the point of sale.