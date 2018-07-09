Plan to rename Hobo Jungle Park in Texarkana draws scrutiny
By Associated Press
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Some Texarkana residents have questioned a plan to rename a city park in Arkansas.
The Texarkana Gazette reports the Texarkana Board of Directors voted to rename Hobo Jungle Park as Ermer Dansby Pondexter Sports Complex, for the African-American leader. Critics say the board didn’t provide enough notice or opportunity for public input before the June 23 vote at a specially called meeting.
Nearly 20 people offered public comment during the board’s July 2 meeting. Supporters of the name change focused on honoring Pondexter. Some objections involved removal of Texarkana history to change the name of Hobo Jungle Park, located near railroad tracks.
The park — with sports fields, trails and picnic facilities — recently received $300,000 in state and local grant for improvements.
The board’s next meeting is July 16.

