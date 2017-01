We’re getting word of a small plane crash in the area of Espada Road near the San Antonio Missions.

Details are sketchy–but it looks as though the plane went down a little before 4 PM Wednesday–not far from Stinson Field.

The San Antonio Fire Department told KTSA News one person was aboard the plane–and is dead as a result of the crash.

