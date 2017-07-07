Plans Pushing Ahead for Relocating Travis Park Monument

By Bill O’Neil

A relocation… not a removal–or a disposal.

That’s how San Antonio City Councilman Roberto Trevino sees the effort to find a new home for the Monument to the Confederate War dead–which has been the centerpiece of Travis Park for decades.

“Disposing of it I think is not something that any of us are seeking–but rather, a relocation to a more appropriate site” Trevino told KTSA News.

“We want to be respectful of our community that is feeling that this is a monument that is in the wrong spot in a public space” Trevino said.

“Many people think it’s actually Travis up there and it’s not. It’s not a monument to Travis” Trevino added.

The Councilman believes there is enough support on Council to get the monument moved within the next 6 to 12 months. As for where the new home might be, Trevino said that should be determined by a very public discussion. There are some options that have already come up–including a Confederate cemetery on the East side.

“There’s also the area where we have our war memorials. So, there’s opportunities to have that discussion and we look forward to that” Trevino said.