Poison Cloud Kills Four Children in Amarillo

A horror in Amarillo–where four children are dead–six others hurt–after a poison cloud formed inside of a home there.

Firefighters said they rushed as quickly as they could to the home after getting a call for help.

“They thought they were just responding to a medical call. They got there and they saw the number of sick people–and they realized at that point they had something bigger that they were dealing with” Amarillo Fire Captain Larry Davis said.

“They called for more trucks and for our hazardous materials response team” Davis said.

Investigators believe the cloud formed inside of the home after someone tried to wash away a pesticide that had been sprayed underneath it.