Police are looking for a missing San Antonio boy
By Don Morgan
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 2:53 PM

San Antonio (KTSA News) Police believe a missing 6 year old boy is not in danger but they are still hoping you can help bring him home.

The last time Joel Jimenez was seen was Sunday at his home on J street.

He was wearing a gray shirt with blue stripes on the sleeves and a pair of black shorts. He was also wearing black sandals. One of Joel’s front teeth is chipped and he has a mole on his left cheek.

It’s likely Joel is with a non-custodial family member and Police ask anyone who may know where he is to call 210-207-7660.

 

 

