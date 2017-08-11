Police Chase Ends on Southeast Side

By Elizabeth Ruiz

A man is under arrest after a police chase that began on the North side comes to an end on the Southeast side.

It all began near Loop 410 and Broadway Friday Morning.

“The officer was aware that vehicle may have matched the description of some robberies that had taken place in the past, and so decided to run the plate, and the plate indicated that vehicle had been stolen in an aggravated robbery” SAPD’s Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News.

From there, the chase was on.

“The driver was followed down 281 South all the way to the Southcross exit” Greene said.

From there, the chase quickly came to an end at an apartment complex x on Koehler Court.

“At that point, he jumped out of the vehicle. The vehicle continued to roll and struck a parked vehicle. Officers were able to pursue the diver on foot and take him in to custody Greene said.

No injuries were reported.