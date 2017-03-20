Police Community Relations Committee to Meet Monday

Mayor Taylor’s Council on Police-Community Relations meets tonight.

The Mayor tells us that they broke off into several sub-committees a while back in the areas of recruitment, training, communications and community collaboration.

Now that the smaller groups have had some time to talk about their specific subjects, they are all getting together to share what they’ve come up with.

The Mayor says she’s looking forward to hearing the ideas and has been hearing from both Police and the community about how encouraged they are and that they’re feeling engaged in the process to improve relationships.

She says the public is invited to tonight’s meeting. It starts at 6:30 at Municipal Plaza B Room.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, it’ll be broadcast live in the city’s website.