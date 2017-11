by Elizabeth Ruiz

11/27/17

A 19-year-old man accused of starting a fire at an East Side home has been arrested after police found bomb-making materials in his room.

A woman called 9-1-1 shortly after 1 Sunday afternoon to report that a man threatening to kill himself had started a fire.

When police and firefighters arrived at the home on Sunrise Crest Drive, the man ran out of the house and climbed onto the roof.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of components of explosives.