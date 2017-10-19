Police Group Remains Concerned Over Anthem Protests

The New York Jets lock arms during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Pilar Arias

The deputy executive director of the “voice of Texas law enforcement” expressed concern over National Football League players kneeling during the national anthem.

“I don’t know that disrespectful is the right word. I believe that it’s promoting the false narrative that was started with the hands up, don’t shoot incident,” Mitch Slaymaker said.

The incident he’s referring to is the Michael Brown shooting in 2014.

Slaymaker says false narratives about police brutality are making it hard for departments to recruit, and protests by NFL players is heating up the cop hate mindset.

“There’s a crisis not just in Texas, but nationwide, of departments that can’t fill their ranks,” Slaymaker said.

The TMPA deputy executive director says there’s often times officers bite their tongues during incidents and he feels the public is losing sight of all the good law enforcement does in their communities.