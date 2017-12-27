Police Investigating Murder Suicide

A murder suicide on the northwest side was discovered by one of the victims young children.

Police were called to a home on Sunset Glade where a 14 year old boy went to check on his mother and her boyfriend and found them in their bedroom and they were both dead from gunshot wounds. Police have ruled it a murder suicide but exactly who fired the fatal shots hasn’t been released yet.

The boy and his 10 year old brother tell Police they heard gunshots at some point during the night but didn’t check to see where they came from.

The victims are said to be in their 40’s. As for the two boys, they have been placed in the care of their older sister.