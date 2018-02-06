Police Looking For Bank Robber

Maybe he has concerns about catching the flu?

Police in Universal City says they are looking for a man who robbed the Chase Bank on Kitty Hawk , near 1604.

He walked in wearing a blue hoodie and sunglasses, handed a teller a note, then walked out with 3,500 bucks.

But this is where the robbery goes from dangerous…to weird.

After he got the cash, the man wiped down the counter with a disinfectant wipe, then wiped down the door handles.

He ran to the HEB next door to the bank, got in a Silver Jeep Liberty and drove off.

You can see the man’s picture at KTSA dot com and if you know who he is, contact Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP.