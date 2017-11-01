Police Recover Stolen ATM in U-Haul Truck

by Elizabeth Ruiz

It didn’t take long for San Antonio police to recover an automated teller machine taken from a North Side Bank in the week hours of the morning.

Thieves used a stolen forklift to yank the ATM out of its slot at Chase Bank on Evans Road near Stone Oak Parkway around 3 this morning.

Surveillance video shows them putting it into a U-Haul box truck, which was spotted on Loop 1604.

Officers chased it for awhile, but abandoned the pursuit because of policy restrictions, but they later found the truck and the ATM near the Judson Road exit off of Loop 1604.

The two occupants got out of the U-Haul and ran. Officers did apprehend two people in a car that had been following the truck.