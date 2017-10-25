Police Search For Gunman In Fatal East Side Shooting

A woman has died after she was shot several times while in her apartment.

This happened just after 1 this morning at Oak Meadow Villa Apartments on Rigsby.

When Police arrived at the East side complex, they learned that someone fired several shots through the woman’s bedroom window. He’s described as a black male with bright red hair extensions.

It’s likely that he left the scene in a blue Ford Escape.

She was brought to SAMMC and died a short time later.

Her name hasn’t been released but we’re told she was in her 30’s and a mother of 3.