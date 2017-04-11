Police Searching or Arsonist After Early Morning Fire

Police are on the hunt for an arsonist after an early morning apartment fire on the Nortweast side.

The flames broke out just before 6 AM at the complex off of Perrin Beitel–near Sun Gate–just north of Loop 410.

“We had an initial report that there may have been some type of argument” the San Antonio Fire Department’s Woody Woodward told KTSA News, adding “A couple may have been fighting, and in fact, the boyfriend may have started this fire.”

No one was hurt as a result of the flames.

“The residents that were nearby were evacuated safely, and the fire was knocked down relatively quickly” Woodward said.